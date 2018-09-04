WIRED: Growth v.s. Value - Register now!





Money Marketing Wired returns in association with The UK Edge on Thursday 20th September, at 10:30 am with a topical debate on Growth v.s. Value investing

Discussion topics

Why has value investing faced a tough period?

When will value's time to shine come again?

How long will the growth boom in equities continue?

Do managers really have conviction when it comes to each strategy?

How can advisers identify the best value and growth picks?

Chaired by Justin Cash, Editor of Money Marketing

Panellists



Gill Hutchison, Head of Investment Research, the Adviser Centre Ltd.

Andrew Robbens, Investment Specialist, J. P. Morgan Asset Management International Equity Group

Patrick Norwood, Investment Consultant, Defaqto



Make sure you don't miss this exciting event!

What is Wired?

Wired is a type of online seminar providing you with insights from both Money Marketing and UK Edge. Its online nature enables you to benefit from watching it from the convenience of your own desktop PC, tablet or phone. Although you will be able to see and hear our presenters and panellists, we won't be able to see or hear you. You'll be able to pose questions throughout the session via twitter using the hashtag #TheUKEdge