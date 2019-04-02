Register now! Wired: PI pressure - How can advisers secure the best deals on their cover?

Money Marketing Wired returns in association with The UK Edge on Wednesday 17th April at 2pm with a topical debate on PI pressure: How can advisers secure the best deals on their cover?

Discussion topics

When should you start engaging a broker?

How to get the right management information ready for application, and how to present it

How to deal with complex planning areas like defined benefit transfers

How and when to disclose complaints when they do arise

Chaired by Justin Cash, Editor of Money Marketing

Panellists

Jarrod Ellis, Director, Delta Financial Management Ltd.

Jamie Newell, CEO, O3 insurance

TBC

What is Wired?

Wired is a type of online seminar providing you with insights from both Money Marketing and UK Edge. Its online nature enables you to benefit from watching it from the convenience of your own desktop PC, tablet or phone. Although you will be able to see and hear our presenters and panellists, we won't be able to see or hear you. You'll be able to pose questions throughout the session via twitter using the hashtag #TheUKEdge