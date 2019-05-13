Register now for our upcoming Wired: Is it small and mid-caps’ time to shine?
Money Marketing Wired returns in association with The UK Edge on Friday the 24th of May, at 10am with a topical debate on is it small and mid-caps' time to shine?
After a rocky 2018, the fortunes for the UK equity market are on the up once more. Is it time for investors to go risk-on again, or will Brexit put the brakes on UK small and mid-cap companies?
With volatility and liquidity still the watchwords for many investors amid the continuing withdrawal negotiations, how can advisers sort the best from the rest when it comes to seizing opportunities across the market?
Discussion topics
- How are UK small and mid-caps faring under Brexit uncertainty?
- How high can the equity market run?
- Picking the best from the rest in a diverse fund universe
Host
- Justin Cash, Editor, Money Marketing
Panellists
- Graham Bentley, managing director, gbi2
- Katen Patel, portfolio manager, J. P. Morgan Asset Management
- TBC
