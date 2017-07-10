We use cookies on our website to ensure you have a good experience. Read our cookie policy for more information or continue browsing. By continuing to browse our website you are consenting to our cookie policy.

Investment Innovator - Emma Bennie, Saunderson House

Emma Beanie evaluates her best and worst investment calls over the past 12 months, gives us insight into her fund research methods and projects an outlook for the best opportunities in UK equities.

Money Marketing
Jul 10, 2017
