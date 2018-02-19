Identifying genuine growth...

The UK economy continues to defy the Brexit pessimists, with growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 beating expectations after a continual improvement throughout the year. Kyle Williams, Fund Manager on the JPM UK Equity Growth Fund, explains how this serves as a neat reminder to us of the importance of expectations in investment decision making.

Great expectations

In the immediate aftermath of the EU referendum, many UK economists were predicting a recession the following year and analysts slashed their estimates for companies across a wide range of sectors where earnings looked most vulnerable to a Brexit-related downturn.

One of the most extreme examples was the UK housebuilders, where forecasts for both price and volume growth were cut significantly, with the 2008/9 downturn clearly in the minds of many. However, the sector went on to materially outperform the FTSE All-Share during a recession-free 2017, exceeding those heavily downgraded expectations as the market for new build housing holding up well over the course of the year.



Advertisement

By contrast, expectations remained high for some companies in traditional growth sectors, seemingly immune to any negative impact from the UK’s leave vote. Pharmaceuticals were a perfect example of this, with analysts failing to take into account ongoing pricing pressure in the US and disappointing pipelines. As a result, the sector was one of the worst performers in 2017.

The overconfidence effect

As behavioural finance investors, expectations are particularly important to us. Time and time again, we observe that the market is overly optimistic about growth companies and overly pessimistic about value companies. This is known as the “overconfidence effect”, which is widely documented in psychological research.

The overconfidence effect can contribute to both an overpricing of traditional growth companies, and an under-reaction to new information that conflicts with the prevailing judgement. Biases such as these are persistent and provide us with investment opportunities.

Identifying genuine growth

Our stock selection approach for the JPM UK Equity Growth Fund is entirely bottom-up and can result in differentiated sector allocations compared to traditional growth strategies.

We look for high quality companies that are consistently exceeding expectations. In doing so we are able to access pockets of genuine growth in the UK market, regardless of the prevailing economic environment. This disciplined approach means that we have held an overweight position in the household goods and home construction sector and an underweight position in the pharmaceutical sector over the course of the past year.

Kyle Williams is Portfolio Manager for JPM UK Equity Growth Fund. Read more >



Advertisement

Investment Objective: To provide long-term capital growth through investment primarily in a growth style biased portfolio of UK companies.

Key risks: The value of equity and equity-linked securities may fluctuate in response to the performance of individual companies and general market conditions. The single market in which the Fund primarily invests, in this case the UK, may be subject to particular political and economic risks and, as a result, the Fund may be more volatile than more broadly diversified funds.



This is a marketing communication and as such the views contained herein are not to be taken as advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any investment or interest thereto. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. Any research in this document has been obtained and may have been acted upon by J.P. Morgan Asset Management for its own purpose. The results of such research are being made available as additional information and do not necessarily reflect the views of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Any forecasts, figures, opinions, statements of financial market trends or investment techniques and strategies expressed are, unless otherwise stated, J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s own at the date of this document. They are considered to be reliable at the time of writing, may not necessarily be all inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. They may be subject to change without reference or notification to you. It should be noted that the value of investments and the income from them may fluctuate in accordance with market conditions and taxation agreements and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Changes in exchange rates may have an adverse effect on the value, price or income of the products or underlying overseas investments. Past performance and yield are not a reliable indicator of current and future results. There is no guarantee that any forecast made will come to pass. Furthermore, whilst it is the intention to achieve the investment objective of the investment products, there can be no assurance that those objectives will be met. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand name for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide. To the extent permitted by applicable law, we may record telephone calls and monitor electronic communications to comply with our legal and regulatory obligations and internal policies. Personal data will be collected, stored and processed by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in accordance with our EMEA Privacy Policy www.jpmorgan.com/jpmpdf/1320694304816.pdf. Investment is subject to documentation which is comprised of the Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document (KIID) and either the Supplementary Information Document (SID) or Key Features/Terms and Condition, copies of which can be obtained free of charge from JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. This communication is issued by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered in England No: 01161446. Registered address: 25 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London E14 5JP. 0903c02a82075a82

