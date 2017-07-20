Head-to-Head: Value v Growth

In the second video from our Head-to-Head series, Paul Shutes is joined by Ian Butler and Kyle Williams to discuss the current and future opportunities for investors in Value v Growth stocks.



About the Head-to-Head panelists

Paul Shutes is a client portfolio manager within the UK Equity team

Ian Butler is the portfolio manager of the JPM UK Strategic Equity Income Fund and JPM UK Higher Income Fund.

Kyle Williams is the portfolio manager of the JPM UK Equity Growth Fund

Read more about J.P. Morgan Asset Management's UK equity fund range >



Advertisement









For Professional Clients/ Qualified Investors only – not for Retail use or distribution. This video has been produced for information purposes only and as such the views contained herein are not to be taken as an advice or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or interest thereto. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the viewer. Any research in this video has been obtained and may have been acted upon by J.P. Morgan Asset Management for its own purpose. The results of such research are being made available as additional information and do not necessarily reflect the views of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Any forecasts, figures, opinions, statements of financial market trends or investment techniques and strategies expressed are unless otherwise stated, J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s own at the date of this document. They are considered to be reliable at the time of filming, may not necessarily be all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. They may be subject to change without reference or notification to you. Both past performance and yield may not be a reliable guide to current and future performance and you should be aware that the value of securities and any income arising from them may fluctuate in accordance with market conditions. There is no guarantee that any forecast made will come to pass. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand name for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co and its affiliates worldwide. You should note that if you contact J.P. Morgan Asset Management by telephone those lines may be recorded and monitored for legal, security and training purposes. You should also take note that information and data from communications with you will be collected, stored and processed by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in accordance with the EMEA Privacy Policy which can be accessed through the following website http://www.jpmorgan.com/pages/privacy. Issued in Europe (excluding UK) by JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) Société à responsabilité limitée, European Bank & Business Centre, 6 route de Trèves, L-2633 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, R.C.S. Luxembourg B27900, corporate capital EUR 10.000.000. Issued in the UK by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered in England No. 01161446. Registered address: 25 Bank St, Canary Wharf, London E14 5JP, United Kingdom. a8bb8360-6adc-11e7-a11f-005056960c8a

